Hitters 483 Live Resin is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids for a full taste profile. Each batch of 483 Live Resin is made using exclusively cannabis-derived ingredients sourced from our favorite growers across the state. Whole flower is fresh frozen directly after harvest with no curing time. It is then extracted at subzero, high-critical temperatures throughout the entire process, resulting in high terpene and taste profile retention, then blended with high-THC distillate to keep giving you that best tasting and enjoyable high that you've come to love from Heavy Hitters.



Hawaiian Honey is as delicious as it sounds, smacking of honey and tropical fruit and with an aroma like a basket full of mango, papaya, and pineapple. This hybrid is great for getting those creative juices flowing, lifting your mood while calming you down. Enjoy Hawaiian Honey on the beach, in the back yard, or just on the couch - wherever your happy place may be.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Tropical, Honey, Gas

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross between Hawaiian and Honey Trees

Perfect For: Catching some sun and catching some waves. Or just doodling or getting creative.