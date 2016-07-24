Haze Berry | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

by Heavy Hitters
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

A cross between Super Silver Haze and DJ Short’s famous Blueberry, Haze Berry is an 80% sativa hybrid that has become quite popular for its combination of sweet berry, indica-like flavors and sativa highs. Haze Berry delivers a euphoric, creativity-inducing high that gradually gives way to a profound sensation of relaxation and well-being.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Berry, Coffee, Sweet
Effect Profile: Energetic, Aroused, Creative
Lineage: Super Silver Haze x Blueberry

About this strain

A cross between Super Silver Haze and DJ Short’s famous Blueberry, Haze Berry is an 80% sativa hybrid that has become quite popular for its combination of sweet berry, indica-like flavors and sativa highs. As you might expect from a plant with two extremely potent parents, Haze Berry routinely tests at well over 18% THC, and some cultivars have a significant amount of CBD as well. In addition, it provides higher than average yields and a relatively short flowering time of 9-10 weeks, making this a very attractive strain for sativa enthusiasts. Haze Berry gives the consumer a euphoric, creativity-inducing high that gradually gives way to a profound sensation of relaxation and well-being.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
