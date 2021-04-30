Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Heavy OG might have mysterious origins, but its effects are no secret. Best for relaxing and unwinding at the end of the day, this happy hybrid puts you totally at-ease with your environment. If you’re not ready for it, Heavy OG might weigh you down in a haze of peppery goodness - make sure you’re comfortable, because you won’t be going anywhere.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Floral, Spicy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry



Lineage: Exact lineage unknown