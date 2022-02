Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A rare Indica that hits quickly with a warm and tingly buzz that washes over your entire body. Mendo Breath also takes your mind through a maze of creative and uplifting thoughts before leaving you in a dreamy, ready-for-bed, state.



Cultivar: High Octane OG

Type: Indica

Consistency: Badder

Effect Profile: Uplifting, Euphoric, Sleepy

Taste Profile: Sour, Pine, Lemon

Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and Hindu Kush.