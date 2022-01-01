About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A rare Indica that hits quickly with a warm and tingly buzz that washes over your entire body. Mendo Breath also takes your mind through a maze of creative and uplifting thoughts before leaving you in a dreamy, ready-for-bed, state.
Cultivar: High Octane OG
Type: Indica
Consistency: Badder
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Euphoric, Sleepy
Taste Profile: Sour, Pine, Lemon
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and Hindu Kush.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A rare Indica that hits quickly with a warm and tingly buzz that washes over your entire body. Mendo Breath also takes your mind through a maze of creative and uplifting thoughts before leaving you in a dreamy, ready-for-bed, state.
Cultivar: High Octane OG
Type: Indica
Consistency: Badder
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Euphoric, Sleepy
Taste Profile: Sour, Pine, Lemon
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and Hindu Kush.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.