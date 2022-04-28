Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



This strain hits like a fiesta in your brain, turning on your sociability and pushing all the right creative buttons to keep you going and get you thinking. And as its name would suggest, of course Horchata tastes sweetly spicy, with a complex bouquet of coffee, tobacco, and fruit. Take a long sip and enjoy this balanced hybrid to the fullest with some good company or rolling solo. Provecho!



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Wood

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Social

Lineage: Cross between Mochi Gelato and Jet Fuel Gelatoa

