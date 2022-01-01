Cannabis-native Acapulco Gold terpenes and Liquid Trichomes™, blended with all natural flavors, then lightly carbonated and canned, HVY 25 mocktails are perfect for lifting your spirits, without actually being one.



Available as four different lifted libations: HVY Seltzer, HVY Mule, HVY Marg, and HVY Tonic. Unapologetically non-alcoholic.



This not so classic marg hits your lips with a fresh and tangy zest, accompanied by a beach worthy high that’s ready for a fiesta or a siesta. Salt not included.



Best served chilled or over ice. 355 ML (12 FL OZ) | 25mg THC