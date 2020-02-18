Ice Cream Cake 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Indica)
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Ice Cream Cake is for the fortunate few. This strain isn’t easy to come by, but it’s worth the search: A complex and nutty vanilla aroma (with a tad of spice if you know what you’re looking for) hints at greatness, and that greatness is confirmed once you breathe in deep. This indica strain is a cerebral knockout that melts away racing thoughts, and melts you right into the couch. Like all desserts, you can enjoy Ice Cream Cake any time, but it’s definitely best before bed.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
