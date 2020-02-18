About this product
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
What the heck is up with Hectane? It’s hard to find a lot of information about this indica-heavy hybrid, but one taste is all you need to get a full picture: Earthy sweetness with a hint of gas, and a calming, happy high. Hectane is known to give you some serious hunger, so make sure you have some snacks on hand.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Gassy
Effect Profile: Happy, Hungry, Calm
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.