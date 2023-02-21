These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.
Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light
This Sativa-dominant strain is a favorite among those looking for a high-potency experience that also helps amplify daytime activities. Illemonati tastes like sweet lemon zest on inhale, and earthy on exhale with effects that are equally as stimulating. Get buzzing with uplifting, energetic creative energy.
Strain Type: Hybrid Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet Effect Profile: Energetic, Uplifting, Creative Lineage: Illuminati X Lemon Skunk X Kosher Kush
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT. NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.