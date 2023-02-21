These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light



This Sativa-dominant strain is a favorite among those looking for a high-potency experience that also helps amplify daytime activities. Illemonati tastes like sweet lemon zest on inhale, and earthy on exhale with effects that are equally as stimulating. Get buzzing with uplifting, energetic creative energy.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet

Effect Profile: Energetic, Uplifting, Creative

Lineage: Illuminati X Lemon Skunk X Kosher Kush

