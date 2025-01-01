"Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.



Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.



Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds. 92 OG, a sativa-leaning hybrid and OG Kush phenotype, delivers a heavy, long-lasting high. It starts with a euphoric head buzz before spreading into deep physical sedation, locking you to the couch and leading to a sleepy fade. Its spicy, herbal aroma pairs with a rich, sweet coffee flavor for a smooth, relaxing experience.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Phenotype of the OG Kush.

FLAVOR PROFILE: Pine, Spice, Gas

EFFECT PROFILE: Happy, Sedated, Sleepy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

