Indoor Resin: CAM: Devil Driver - 1g Cartridge (Sativa)

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.

True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds.

Devil Driver is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Melonade and Sundae Driver strains. Don't let the name of this lovely lady scare you away – she's anything but devilish. The high will hit you fast and hard, rushing into your brain with a euphoric and energizing sense that gets your mental gears turning immediately. This bud has a sweet and fruity creamy citrus melon flavor with hints of sugary vanilla and a touch of earthiness. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet and sour lemon vanilla overtone accented by fresh fruity melons.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Melon, Vanilla
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Energizing, Creative
Lineage: Melonade x Sundae Driver

About this strain

Devil Driver is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melonade and Sundae Driver strains. Devil Driver is 28-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Devil Driver effects include energetic, creative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Devil Driver when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by , bred by Tiki Madman, Devil Driver features flavors like lemon, citrus, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. This strain has incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devil Driver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
