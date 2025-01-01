About this product
"Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.
True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience. Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.
Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds. Lemon Cherry Gelato, a popular strain since 2016, originated from a bag seed of Gelato 33. Known for its earthy, lemony funk with hints of cherry candy, it delivers a surprising flavor profile—starting with woody, herbal notes and finishing with sour cherry and lemon. The citrus and gas dominate as the high builds, with lingering candy sweetness. Its quick effects and high THC make it a favorite for unwinding after a long day.
PHENOTYPE: Hybrid
LINEAGE: Lemon Tree x Cherry Pie
FLAVOR PROFILE: Cherry, Citrus, Herbal
EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience. Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.
Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds. Lemon Cherry Gelato, a popular strain since 2016, originated from a bag seed of Gelato 33. Known for its earthy, lemony funk with hints of cherry candy, it delivers a surprising flavor profile—starting with woody, herbal notes and finishing with sour cherry and lemon. The citrus and gas dominate as the high builds, with lingering candy sweetness. Its quick effects and high THC make it a favorite for unwinding after a long day.
PHENOTYPE: Hybrid
LINEAGE: Lemon Tree x Cherry Pie
FLAVOR PROFILE: Cherry, Citrus, Herbal
EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Indoor Resin: CAM: Lemon Cherry Gelato - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)
Heavy HittersCartridges
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
"Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.
True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience. Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.
Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds. Lemon Cherry Gelato, a popular strain since 2016, originated from a bag seed of Gelato 33. Known for its earthy, lemony funk with hints of cherry candy, it delivers a surprising flavor profile—starting with woody, herbal notes and finishing with sour cherry and lemon. The citrus and gas dominate as the high builds, with lingering candy sweetness. Its quick effects and high THC make it a favorite for unwinding after a long day.
PHENOTYPE: Hybrid
LINEAGE: Lemon Tree x Cherry Pie
FLAVOR PROFILE: Cherry, Citrus, Herbal
EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience. Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.
Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds. Lemon Cherry Gelato, a popular strain since 2016, originated from a bag seed of Gelato 33. Known for its earthy, lemony funk with hints of cherry candy, it delivers a surprising flavor profile—starting with woody, herbal notes and finishing with sour cherry and lemon. The citrus and gas dominate as the high builds, with lingering candy sweetness. Its quick effects and high THC make it a favorite for unwinding after a long day.
PHENOTYPE: Hybrid
LINEAGE: Lemon Tree x Cherry Pie
FLAVOR PROFILE: Cherry, Citrus, Herbal
EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item