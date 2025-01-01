"Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience. Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.



Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds. Lemon Cherry Gelato, a popular strain since 2016, originated from a bag seed of Gelato 33. Known for its earthy, lemony funk with hints of cherry candy, it delivers a surprising flavor profile—starting with woody, herbal notes and finishing with sour cherry and lemon. The citrus and gas dominate as the high builds, with lingering candy sweetness. Its quick effects and high THC make it a favorite for unwinding after a long day.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Lemon Tree x Cherry Pie

FLAVOR PROFILE: Cherry, Citrus, Herbal

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more