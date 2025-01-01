"Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.



Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.



Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds. Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers euphoric, tingly, and uplifting effects, making it perfect for relaxing and unwinding. It features a sweet blend of grape, citrus, and a touch of earthiness. Purple Punch, a sedating strain, results from crossing Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, offering an irresistible aroma of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. This strain provides a calming experience with its rich, sweet flavor and smooth, relaxing effects.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Larry OG x Granddaddy Purple

FLAVOR PROFILE: Grape, Sweet , Citrus

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative



