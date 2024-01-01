Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds.



Super Glue is an extremely potent indica-dominant strain created by crossing Skunk #1 and Northern Lights. This strain is known for its frosty white buds and potent THC levels, offering a relaxing body high with minimal cerebral effects. Its flavor is earthy, with hints of pine and citrus. Superglue OG is a rare find, prized for its calming effects and unique aroma.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Pine, Citrus

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Skunk #1 and Northern Lights

