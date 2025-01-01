"Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract it within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs. True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience. Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high. Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds.



Fig Bar is a potent indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies, Ghost OG, and Emerald Triangle Kush. This strain offers a flavor reminiscent of a Fig Newton, with nutty, doughy notes, sweet figs, and hints of sour apple. The aroma adds layers of gassy diesel and spicy herbal kush to the fruity mix. The high is deeply relaxing, providing a calm, soothing effect that hits both mind and body, perfect for unwinding. Expect a serious case of the munchies, so keep snacks handy!



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Girl Scout Cookies x Ghost OG x and Emerald Triangle Kush

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet Figs, Nutty, Apple

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Hungry, Sleepy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more