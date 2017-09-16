Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds.



Couch lock? Not with this one. J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however - the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart: This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing, so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Spicy, Earthy, Sweet

Effect Profile: Energized, Uplifted, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Skunk #1 and Jack Herer





read more