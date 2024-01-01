Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds.



Orange Push Pop is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop stays true to its name, featuring creamy orange flavors with a delicious vanilla aroma, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Citrus, Vanilla, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifting, Creative

Lineage: Triangle Kush x Orange Cookies



read more