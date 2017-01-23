Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds.



Need to get something done today? Take a lungful of Raspberry Cough and breathe in some sunshine. This sativa-heavy strain tastes like raspberry (of course) but with something extra - some woody earth, and some exotic spice just to keep you on your toes. When you spend the day with Raspberry Cough, you’re spending the day relaxed, yet awake, social, creative, and ready to get things done. Make it a Raspberry Cough kinda day.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Berries, Earth, Spice

Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Social

Lineage: ICE x Cambodian

