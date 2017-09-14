Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience. Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high. Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds. Sour Bubba, a potent hybrid strain from Sour Diesel and Bubba Kush, is perfect for sleepless nights. This strain delivers a relaxing, full-body high that starts with a tingly mental lift, easing into a deep, couch-locking calm. Eventually, it lulls you into a restful sleep.



Sour Bubba features a classic sour diesel flavor with hints of kush and spice, paired with a sweet, spicy herbal aroma and a touch of pungent fuel.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Diesel, Spicy, Herbal

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Tingly

Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and Bubba Kush

