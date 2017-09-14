Indoor Resin: Sour Bubba - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)

by Heavy Hitters
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.

True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience. Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high. Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds. Sour Bubba, a potent hybrid strain from Sour Diesel and Bubba Kush, is perfect for sleepless nights. This strain delivers a relaxing, full-body high that starts with a tingly mental lift, easing into a deep, couch-locking calm. Eventually, it lulls you into a restful sleep.

Sour Bubba features a classic sour diesel flavor with hints of kush and spice, paired with a sweet, spicy herbal aroma and a touch of pungent fuel.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Diesel, Spicy, Herbal
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Tingly
Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and Bubba Kush

About this strain

Sour Bubba blends two famous strains that are robust all on their own but, when unified, show unique flavors and effects that speak to their long, potent lineages. With forward-leaning mental stimulation brought on by Diesel and a high-end Kush oriented body aura brought on by Bubba, Sour Bubba relaxes while providing ample mental energy to enjoy stationary activities like board games, video games, and movies.  

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

