Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Enjoy the tangy lemon and diesel taste profile of this classic Sativa. Super Silver Haze is the perfect strain to keep you happily focused as you cross things off your to-do list.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Lemon

Effect Profile: Uplifting, Focused, Euphoric

Lineage: Cross of Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk #1

