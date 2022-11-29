About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A three-way cross of classic powerhouse strains makes Insane OG a truly heavy smoke. Enjoy the flavor of crisp and piney OG blended with the sweetness of Bubba Kush followed by GDP notes of dark berries as your body and mind are enveloped by heavy waves of relaxation.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Pine, Sweet, Fruity
Effect Profile: Heavy, Euphoric, Sleepy
Lineage: OG Kush x Bubba Kush x Granddaddy Purple
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106