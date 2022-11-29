Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



A three-way cross of classic powerhouse strains makes Insane OG a truly heavy smoke. Enjoy the flavor of crisp and piney OG blended with the sweetness of Bubba Kush followed by GDP notes of dark berries as your body and mind are enveloped by heavy waves of relaxation.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Pine, Sweet, Fruity

Effect Profile: Heavy, Euphoric, Sleepy

Lineage: OG Kush x Bubba Kush x Granddaddy Purple