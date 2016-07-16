About this product
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Convenient Tin | Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Hailing from the Deep South, Irene (also known as Irene Kush and Irene OG) is a complex hybrid with a mysterious lineage. It’s rumored to be a descendant of OG Kush, and you’d believe it if you got a chance to try this strain out: Irene has a distinctive gassy, and spicy flavor, along with a relaxing head high that elevates your mood and spreads throughout your body like a warm blanket.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Spicy, Gassy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Centered
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to trace back to OG Kush
Irene OG is a sour-scented hybrid strain that is said to have originated in the United States' Deep South. Its genetics are a mystery to most, but rumor has it that Irene OG descended from California's OG Kush. Hints of its heritage are found in its earthy pine aroma, but this hybrid has a distinctive diesel smell that deviates from the typical OG flavor. The onset begins with a high-energy cerebral buzz and accelerated thoughts. Over time, Irene OG sinks into the rest of the body, balancing physical and mental relief.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.