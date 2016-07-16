Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Convenient Tin | Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Hailing from the Deep South, Irene (also known as Irene Kush and Irene OG) is a complex hybrid with a mysterious lineage. It’s rumored to be a descendant of OG Kush, and you’d believe it if you got a chance to try this strain out: Irene has a distinctive gassy, and spicy flavor, along with a relaxing head high that elevates your mood and spreads throughout your body like a warm blanket.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Spicy, Gassy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Centered



Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to trace back to OG Kush