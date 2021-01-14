Italian Ice Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Hybrid)
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Italian Ice is an all-day, every day kind of companion. It’s potent enough to knock you down, but just energizing enough to keep you from passing out. Instead, this indica-dominant hybrid knocks you out gently, sending your thoughts off to a happy place while relaxing your body completely. Kick back and relax with a good movie and some snacks, and blast off in a citrusy, earthy, Italian Ice cloud.
Taste Profile: Berry, Citrus, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Gelato 45 and Forbidden Fruit
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Italian Ice is an all-day, every day kind of companion. It’s potent enough to knock you down, but just energizing enough to keep you from passing out. Instead, this indica-dominant hybrid knocks you out gently, sending your thoughts off to a happy place while relaxing your body completely. Kick back and relax with a good movie and some snacks, and blast off in a citrusy, earthy, Italian Ice cloud.
Taste Profile: Berry, Citrus, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Gelato 45 and Forbidden Fruit
About this strain
Italian Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Italian Ice. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.