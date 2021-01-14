Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Italian Ice is an all-day, every day kind of companion. It’s potent enough to knock you down, but just energizing enough to keep you from passing out. Instead, this indica-dominant hybrid knocks you out gently, sending your thoughts off to a happy place while relaxing your body completely. Kick back and relax with a good movie and some snacks, and blast off in a citrusy, earthy, Italian Ice cloud.



Taste Profile: Berry, Citrus, Earthy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative



Lineage: Cross between Gelato 45 and Forbidden Fruit

