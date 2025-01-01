About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: J1
J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.
Rosin Strain: H.R.E.A.M
Known for its abundant hash production, Hash rules everything around me (H.R.E.A.M) delivers a complex and delicious smoke. With sweet notes of tropical fruit and a strong taste of hash, H.R.E.A.M hits with a cerebral rush of euphoria and creativity, energizing the mind while relaxing the body.
Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Relaxed
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Herbal/Hash
Lineage:
J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer
H.R.E.A.M: Strawberry Guava x Strawberry Banana x Papaya x Wilson F2
Flower Strain: J1
J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.
Rosin Strain: H.R.E.A.M
Known for its abundant hash production, Hash rules everything around me (H.R.E.A.M) delivers a complex and delicious smoke. With sweet notes of tropical fruit and a strong taste of hash, H.R.E.A.M hits with a cerebral rush of euphoria and creativity, energizing the mind while relaxing the body.
Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Relaxed
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Herbal/Hash
Lineage:
J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer
H.R.E.A.M: Strawberry Guava x Strawberry Banana x Papaya x Wilson F2
J1 x H.R.E.A.M | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: J1
J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.
Rosin Strain: H.R.E.A.M
Known for its abundant hash production, Hash rules everything around me (H.R.E.A.M) delivers a complex and delicious smoke. With sweet notes of tropical fruit and a strong taste of hash, H.R.E.A.M hits with a cerebral rush of euphoria and creativity, energizing the mind while relaxing the body.
Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Relaxed
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Herbal/Hash
Lineage:
J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer
H.R.E.A.M: Strawberry Guava x Strawberry Banana x Papaya x Wilson F2
Flower Strain: J1
J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.
Rosin Strain: H.R.E.A.M
Known for its abundant hash production, Hash rules everything around me (H.R.E.A.M) delivers a complex and delicious smoke. With sweet notes of tropical fruit and a strong taste of hash, H.R.E.A.M hits with a cerebral rush of euphoria and creativity, energizing the mind while relaxing the body.
Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Relaxed
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Herbal/Hash
Lineage:
J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer
H.R.E.A.M: Strawberry Guava x Strawberry Banana x Papaya x Wilson F2
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item