Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: J1



J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.



Rosin Strain: H.R.E.A.M



Known for its abundant hash production, Hash rules everything around me (H.R.E.A.M) delivers a complex and delicious smoke. With sweet notes of tropical fruit and a strong taste of hash, H.R.E.A.M hits with a cerebral rush of euphoria and creativity, energizing the mind while relaxing the body.



Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Relaxed

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Herbal/Hash

Lineage:

J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer

H.R.E.A.M: Strawberry Guava x Strawberry Banana x Papaya x Wilson F2

