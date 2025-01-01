"Handcrafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer Papaya: Citral #13 x Ice #2

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Sweet, Herbal/Hash

EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Energized, Relaxed



FLOWER STRAIN: J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.



ROSIN STRAIN: Papaya is an Indica-dominant strain crossed between Citral #13 and Ice #2. It has a thick sweet scent and spicy flavor, with strong notes of Papaya giving its namesake. If you are looking for something that may relax your mind and body, Papaya is the perfect strain for you. It acts as a distinctive calming agent and possesses couch-locking properties, all the while providing full body relaxation and euphoria.



