Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: J1



J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing, so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.



Rosin Strain: Purple Punch



Purple Punch is a rare, indica-dominant hybrid created through crossing the classic Larry OG with the deliciously potent Grand Daddy Purps. You’ll enjoy the sweet vanilla and blueberries taste as your mind creeps higher and higher while your body will begin to drift away into a relaxing state that often leads to a long, peaceful, sleep.



Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Relaxed

Flavor Profile: Berries, Citrus, Sweet

Lineage:

J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer

Purple Punch: Larry OG x Grand Daddy Purp

read more