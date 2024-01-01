Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: J1



J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.



Rosin Strain: Sticky Papaya



Sticky Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that has gained popularity for its soothing and deeply relaxing effects. A cross of Papaya and Skunk #1, this strain is known for its fruity, tropical aroma with notes of spice and earth. Sticky Papaya delivers a calming body high, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day or managing stress and anxiety. Its effects gently wash over you, easing tension while keeping the mind clear and focused, ideal for those seeking relaxation without feeling overly sedated.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Relaxed

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Tropical, Spice

Lineage:

J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer

Sticky Papaya: Papaya x Skunk #1

