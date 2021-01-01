Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Spicy yet sweet, social yet relaxing, Jawbreaker is a creative and uplifting uppercut with a melty, gooey body high for dessert. This strain is a sativa-heavy hybrid, and the head high is definite proof. You’ll find yourself mellowed out, but still focused and creative enough to hold a conversation with like minded friends. It’s the perfect companion for a relaxed night with buds, and it’s just as tasty solo.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Spicy, Sweet



Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Talkative



Lineage: Cross between AK-47 and an unknown Mexican sativa