About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Spicy yet sweet, social yet relaxing, Jawbreaker is a creative and uplifting uppercut with a melty, gooey body high for dessert. This strain is a sativa-heavy hybrid, and the head high is definite proof. You’ll find yourself mellowed out, but still focused and creative enough to hold a conversation with like minded friends. It’s the perfect companion for a relaxed night with buds, and it’s just as tasty solo.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Spicy, Sweet
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Talkative
Lineage: Cross between AK-47 and an unknown Mexican sativa
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
