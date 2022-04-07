Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Green with envy - or maybe it’s just Jealousy. This is a complex, indica-leaning hybrid that’s the perfect companion for winding down after a long day. Expect mental relaxation, and a surprisingly energizing body high, all wrapped up in a grapefruit-cream-candy package. Give in to Jealousy, and enjoy.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Citrus, Creamy, Candy

Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Sherbert Bx1 and Gelato 41