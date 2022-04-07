Jealousy Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Hybrid)
About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Green with envy - or maybe it’s just Jealousy. This is a complex, indica-leaning hybrid that’s the perfect companion for winding down after a long day. Expect mental relaxation, and a surprisingly energizing body high, all wrapped up in a grapefruit-cream-candy package. Give in to Jealousy, and enjoy.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Creamy, Candy
Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Sherbert Bx1 and Gelato 41
About this strain
Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy is 17% THC, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with spicy aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.
Jealousy effects
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.