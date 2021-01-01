About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Convenient Tin | Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Jelly Mints is a cool and refreshing companion for those lazy afternoons and weekends - the perfect blend of sedation and happiness, all wrapped up in an earthy sweet package. Spend some quality time with this hard hitting hybrid for a relaxing, all-over high. Jelly Mints is perfect for the couch, the bed, and anywhere else you’d like to just chill out or nap. Maybe a hammock. DEFINITELY a hammock.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Mint
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Balanced
Lineage: Cross between Animal Mints and Jelly Breath
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Convenient Tin | Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Jelly Mints is a cool and refreshing companion for those lazy afternoons and weekends - the perfect blend of sedation and happiness, all wrapped up in an earthy sweet package. Spend some quality time with this hard hitting hybrid for a relaxing, all-over high. Jelly Mints is perfect for the couch, the bed, and anywhere else you’d like to just chill out or nap. Maybe a hammock. DEFINITELY a hammock.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Mint
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Balanced
Lineage: Cross between Animal Mints and Jelly Breath
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.