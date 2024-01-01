Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Julius Caesar



Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete stress and anxiety relief. All topped off with a pungent diesel pear taste.



Rosin: Banana Papaya



Banana Papaya is a delightful cannabis strain sought after for its tropical flavors, uplifting and potent effects. This hybrid strain offers a balanced high, starting with a euphoric and cerebral buzz that gradually melts into a relaxed and tranquil state. Its aroma is a delightful fusion of ripe bananas and sweet papaya, emitting a tropical and fruity scent that is both enticing and refreshing.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Hungry

Flavor Profile: Banana, Pine, Diesel, Pear

Lineage:

Julius Caesar: SoCal Master Kush x SFV OG

Banana Papaya: Papaya x Banana OG x Dosi

