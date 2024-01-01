Julius Ceasar x Banana Papaya | Indica - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint
THC —CBD —
About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Julius Caesar
Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete stress and anxiety relief. All topped off with a pungent diesel pear taste.
Rosin: Banana Papaya
Banana Papaya is a delightful cannabis strain sought after for its tropical flavors, uplifting and potent effects. This hybrid strain offers a balanced high, starting with a euphoric and cerebral buzz that gradually melts into a relaxed and tranquil state. Its aroma is a delightful fusion of ripe bananas and sweet papaya, emitting a tropical and fruity scent that is both enticing and refreshing.
Strain Type: Indica
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Hungry
Flavor Profile: Banana, Pine, Diesel, Pear
Lineage:
Julius Caesar: SoCal Master Kush x SFV OG
Banana Papaya: Papaya x Banana OG x Dosi
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
