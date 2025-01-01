Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete stress and anxiety relief. All topped off with a pungent diesel pear taste.



Rosin Strain: H.R.E.A.M

Known for its abundant hash production, Hash rules everything around me (H.R.E.A.M) delivers a complex and delicious smoke. With sweet notes of tropical fruit and a strong taste of hash, H.R.E.A.M hits with a cerebral rush of euphoria and creativity, energizing the mind while relaxing the body.



Strain Type: Indica



Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Uplifted

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Pear

Lineage:

Julius Caesar: Master Kush x SFV OG Kush

H.R.E.A.M: Strawberry Guava x Strawberry Banana x Papaya x Wilson F2



