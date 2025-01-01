About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Kerosene
Kerosene is a potent hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel with The White. It holds onto the Sour Diesel smell while taking on the trichome production of The White, building a distinctive and memorable strain in both taste and effect. Expect uplifting but powerful euphoria that pairs well with creative activities.
Rosin Strain: StrawGuava
Strawberry Guava is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful Strawberry Banana and Papaya strains. Named for its mouthwatering flavor, Strawberry Guava packs a heady and relaxing high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end. Like its name suggests, Strawberry Guava packs a sweet and fruity strawberry flavor with hints of tropical guava upon exhale.
Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Euphoric
Flavor Profile: Diesel, Tropical Fruit, Berries
Lineage:
Kerosene: Sour Diesel xThe White
StrawGuava: Strawberry Banana x Papaya Strains
Kerosene x Strawguava | Indica - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
