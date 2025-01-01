Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Kerosene

Kerosene is a potent hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel with The White. It holds onto the Sour Diesel smell while taking on the trichome production of The White, building a distinctive and memorable strain in both taste and effect. Expect uplifting but powerful euphoria that pairs well with creative activities.



Rosin Strain: StrawGuava

Strawberry Guava is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful Strawberry Banana and Papaya strains. Named for its mouthwatering flavor, Strawberry Guava packs a heady and relaxing high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end. Like its name suggests, Strawberry Guava packs a sweet and fruity strawberry flavor with hints of tropical guava upon exhale.



Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Euphoric

Flavor Profile: Diesel, Tropical Fruit, Berries

Lineage:

Kerosene: Sour Diesel xThe White

StrawGuava: Strawberry Banana x Papaya Strains

