Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
Two superstar strains crossed to create a powerful and unparalleled flower. After exhaling the delicious flavor of citrus sweets you’ll be hit by an intense cerebral high joined shortly after by a beautifully relaxing body effect.
Effect Profile: Focused, Happy, Relaxed
Taste Profile: Cookies, Citrus, Earthy
Lineage: Cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Key Lime Pie
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106