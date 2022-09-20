Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

Two superstar strains crossed to create a powerful and unparalleled flower. After exhaling the delicious flavor of citrus sweets you’ll be hit by an intense cerebral high joined shortly after by a beautifully relaxing body effect.



Effect Profile: Focused, Happy, Relaxed



Taste Profile: Cookies, Citrus, Earthy



Lineage: Cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Key Lime Pie