Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



The perfect balance between deliciously tart, Key Lime, pie-filling, followed by slight notes of sweet, graham-cracker, crust. A euphoric, heavy high, that also offers a feeling of mental clarity and stress-relief.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Tart Key Lime, Sweet graham-cracker

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Mental Clarity and Stress-relief.

Lineage: Phenotype of the legendary “Girl Scout Cookies”

