About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Two superstar strains crossed to create a powerful and unparalleled flower. After exhaling the delicious flavor of citrus sweets you’ll be hit by an intense cerebral high joined shortly after by a beautifully relaxing body effect.
Cultivar: Key Lime Glue
Type: Hybrid
Consistency: Sugar
Taste Profile: Cookies, Citrus, Earthy
Effect Profile: Focused, Happy, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Key Lime Pie
About this strain
Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures.
Key Lime Pie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.