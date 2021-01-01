Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Ready for dessert? Kool Whip is a creamy, cake-y after-dinner treat, just right for that final stretch before bed. This tasty strain relaxes your mind and body, and slowly builds a sedative wave that’ll wash you away to nice dreams and a great night’s sleep. Turn down the lights, make yourself comfortable, and enjoy.



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sedated



Taste Profile: Creamy, Cake, Sweet



Lineage: Cross between Ice Cream Cake and Project 4516