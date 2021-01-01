Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Quit Stalin and try some Kremlin. This tasty strain is an indica-heavy hybrid that lifts your spirits and gets your head in a comfortably creative space - and it’s got a unique and punchy flavor, too: Hints of fruit and spice, with a dash of sourness and earthiness to round it all out. Kremlin OG is the perfect comrade for winding down after a long day of hard work, so get home from the shoe factory with a baggie full of the good stuff.



Taste Profile: Fruity, Spicy, Sour



Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Calm



Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and White Russian