About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Quit Stalin and try some Kremlin. This tasty strain is an indica-heavy hybrid that lifts your spirits and gets your head in a comfortably creative space - and it’s got a unique and punchy flavor, too: Hints of fruit and spice, with a dash of sourness and earthiness to round it all out. Kremlin OG is the perfect comrade for winding down after a long day of hard work, so get home from the shoe factory with a baggie full of the good stuff.
Taste Profile: Fruity, Spicy, Sour
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Calm
Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and White Russian
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
