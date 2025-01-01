Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Kush Crasher



Kush Crasher is a potent Indica cross of Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This heavy-hitting strain will blast you back as a euphoric and tingling rush locks you to your seat and washes away your worries. Featuring notes of spicy Kush and sweet, creamy dough.



Rosin Strain: Purple Punch



Purple Punch is a rare indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain created through crossing the classic Larry OG with the deliciously potent Grand Daddy Purps. Aromas of earthy blueberries and grapes are released accented by a sweet herbal overtone. While the flavor is very sweet with a vanilla blueberry taste that has a touch of slightly sour grape candy. With a one-two punch to the head of euphoric lifted effects, you'll feel the knockout high of Purple Punch almost immediately. As your mind creeps higher and higher, your body will begin to drift away into a relaxing, heady, state that often leads to a long, peaceful, sleep.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Flavor Profile: Berries, Dough, Vanilla

Lineage: Kush Crasher: Pure Kush x Wedding Crasher Purple Punch: Larry OG x Grand Daddy Purp

