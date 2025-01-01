About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Kush Crasher
Kush Crasher is a potent Indica cross of Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This heavy-hitting strain will blast you back as a euphoric and tingling rush locks you to your seat and washes away your worries. Featuring notes of spicy Kush and sweet, creamy dough.
Rosin Strain: Purple Punch
Purple Punch is a rare indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain created through crossing the classic Larry OG with the deliciously potent Grand Daddy Purps. Aromas of earthy blueberries and grapes are released accented by a sweet herbal overtone. While the flavor is very sweet with a vanilla blueberry taste that has a touch of slightly sour grape candy. With a one-two punch to the head of euphoric lifted effects, you'll feel the knockout high of Purple Punch almost immediately. As your mind creeps higher and higher, your body will begin to drift away into a relaxing, heady, state that often leads to a long, peaceful, sleep.
Strain Type: Indica
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Flavor Profile: Berries, Dough, Vanilla
Lineage: Kush Crasher: Pure Kush x Wedding Crasher Purple Punch: Larry OG x Grand Daddy Purp
Kush Crasher x Purple Punch | Indica - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly

About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
