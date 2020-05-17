Kush Mints ULTRA AIO Disposable Cartridge .3g (Hybrid)
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Pure, Potent. Perfect.
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
Kush Mints is an even and balanced hybrid, and its high proves it: Happy but not goofy, relaxed but not (completely) couchlocked, this cool companion is great for those afternoons when you want to chill out, but also want to avoid completely crashing. Oh, and it tastes like mint chocolate ice cream with a hint of coffee. What’s not to love?
Taste Profile: Mint, Coffee, Cookies
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sedated
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
106 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
