Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



It’s hard to talk about Lamb’s Bread without talking about Bob Marley. This was rumored to be one of his favorite strains, and it’s easy to see why: Lamb’s Bread (AKA Lamb’s Breath) provides an energizing and creative boost, all wrapped up in a complex, cheesy, woody flavor and scent. Lamb’s Bread is perfect for getting yourself out of creative ruts, or when you’re just jamming through new ideas.



Taste Profile: Cheesy, Grassy, Woody



Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Happy



Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, first cultivated in Jamaica