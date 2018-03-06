About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
It’s hard to talk about Lamb’s Bread without talking about Bob Marley. This was rumored to be one of his favorite strains, and it’s easy to see why: Lamb’s Bread (AKA Lamb’s Breath) provides an energizing and creative boost, all wrapped up in a complex, cheesy, woody flavor and scent. Lamb’s Bread is perfect for getting yourself out of creative ruts, or when you’re just jamming through new ideas.
Taste Profile: Cheesy, Grassy, Woody
Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Happy
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, first cultivated in Jamaica
About this strain
Lamb's Bread, also known as "Lamb's Breath," is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide energetic and uplifting effects. Lamb's Bread is a popular weed strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. This plant has origins in Jamaica and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley's favorite strains. Growers say Lamb's Bread has bright green buds that are sticky and dense.
Lamb's Bread effects
Reported by real people like you
598 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
