Layer Cake Full Spectrum Live Resin 1G Concentrate - Badder (Indica)
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
An extremely flavorful cross of Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie, Heavy Hitters Lava Cake is the perfect example of a heavy indica. Being couch-locked had never tasted this delicious!
Effect Profile: Sedating, Blissful
Taste Profile: Sweet baked goods, hints of mint
Lineage: Grape Pie crossed with Thin Mint Cookies
Layer Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Layer Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review below.
Layer Cake effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
