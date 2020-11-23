Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

An extremely flavorful cross of Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie, Heavy Hitters Lava Cake is the perfect example of a heavy indica. Being couch-locked had never tasted this delicious!



Effect Profile: Sedating, Blissful



Taste Profile: Sweet baked goods, hints of mint



Lineage: Grape Pie crossed with Thin Mint Cookies