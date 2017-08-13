Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Strain Description

Heavy Hitters' Lemon Cake creates an immediate elated and motivated effect, that finishes with stress-relieving, full body-high. It has the perfect merger of sweet yet slightly tart lemon and luscious vanilla.



Taste Profile: Sweet & Tart Lemon, Luscious Vanilla



Effect Profile: Elated, Stress-relief, Full-body



Lineage: Lemon Skunk crossed with UK Cheese