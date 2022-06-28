About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
The sweet and refreshing flavor of a lemon and blueberry sherbet with an earthy and citrus exhale, Lemon Gelato hits initially with a heavy head rush that continues to expand as a creeping body buzz begins to take over, eventually leaving you in a perfectly relaxed and content headspace.
Effect Profile: Focused, Full-body high, Relaxing
Taste Profile: Lemon, blueberry sherbet, earthy citrus
Lineage: Cross of Gelato 33 and Lemonade strains
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.