Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



The sweet and refreshing flavor of a lemon and blueberry sherbet with an earthy and citrus exhale, Lemon Gelato hits initially with a heavy head rush that continues to expand as a creeping body buzz begins to take over, eventually leaving you in a perfectly relaxed and content headspace.



Effect Profile: Focused, Full-body high, Relaxing



Taste Profile: Lemon, blueberry sherbet, earthy citrus



Lineage: Cross of Gelato 33 and Lemonade strains