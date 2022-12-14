Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.



Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed.

The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.

With a fresh, sour citrus flavor Lemon Limez induces uplifting cerebral euphoria followed by relaxation. Energizing the mind, improving focus, and prompting social behavior.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Haze, Fruity

Effect Profile: Focused, Creative, Euphoric

Lineage: Lemon x Key Lime Haze

