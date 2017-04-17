Heavy Hitters 483 Live Resin is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids for a full taste profile. Each batch is made using exclusively cannabis-derived ingredients sourced from our favorite growers. Whole flower is fresh frozen directly after harvest with no curing time. It is then extracted at subzero, high-critical temperatures throughout the entire process, resulting in high terpene and taste profile retention, then blended with high-THC distillate to keep giving you that best tasting and enjoyable high that you've come to love from Heavy Hitters.



Lemon OG is one of those strains that makes your day a little sunnier - just make sure you have a comfortable hammock to go with it. This strain is an uplifting hybrid, but right on the tail of that creative energy comes a thick haze of relaxation, and it’s all indica from there. Enjoy Lemon OG on those lazy afternoons, and crack a window if you don’t want everything to smell like lemony gas.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Lemon, Fuel, Skunk

Effect Profile: Hungry, Creative, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18 Perfect For: Mid-day binge-watching, creative pursuits, and snacking