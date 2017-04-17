About this product
Lemon OG is one of those strains that makes your day a little sunnier - just make sure you have a comfortable hammock to go with it. This strain is an uplifting hybrid, but right on the tail of that creative energy comes a thick haze of relaxation, and it’s all indica from there. Enjoy Lemon OG on those lazy afternoons, and crack a window if you don’t want everything to smell like lemony gas.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Lemon, Fuel, Skunk
Effect Profile: Hungry, Creative, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18 Perfect For: Mid-day binge-watching, creative pursuits, and snacking
Lemon OG, also known as "Lemon OG Kush," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. Anything this skunky indica-hybrid lacks in longevity, it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.