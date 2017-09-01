Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



With cerebral effects that are perfect for days when you need a little extra energy, Lemon OG Haze hits with a taste of sweet lemon and pine, followed by a rush of euphoria that leaves you feeling motivated and focused. This paired with a slight body high makes Lemon OG haze a relaxing, yet productive high. taste of sweet lemon and pine



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Pine Sweet

Effect Profile: Focused, Energetic, Euphoric

Lineage: Lemon OG X Haze



