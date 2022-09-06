Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Citrusy, Sour, and also known as Lemon Diesel, this Sativa-dominant hybrid will ignite your creativity as heavy waves of relaxation wash over your entire body.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Pine, Sour

Effect Profile: Creative, Social, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross of California Sour and Left Coast OG

