Lemon Sour Diesel ull Spectrum Live Resin 1G Concentrate - Sugar (Sativa)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
Citrusy, Sour, and also known as Lemon Diesel, this Sativa-dominant hybrid will ignite your creativity as heavy waves of relaxation wash over your entire body.
Effect Profile: Creative, Social, Relaxed
Taste Profile: Citrus, Pine, Sour
Lineage: Cross of California Sour and Left Coast OG
About this strain
Lemon Sour Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Sour Diesel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.