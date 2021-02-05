Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

Citrusy, Sour, and also known as Lemon Diesel, this Sativa-dominant hybrid will ignite your creativity as heavy waves of relaxation wash over your entire body.



Effect Profile: Creative, Social, Relaxed



Taste Profile: Citrus, Pine, Sour



Lineage: Cross of California Sour and Left Coast OG