Description: Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Lemon Tree
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects and encourages creativity.
Rosin: Papaya Cake
A heavy Indica leaning strain, Papaya Cake is a cross of Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG.
Papaya Cake delivers tastes of the tropics, with notes of mango, papaya and apricot while relaxation takes over the body providing a calm mental state.
Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Happy Flavor Profile: Citrus, Tropical fruit, Diesel Lineage: Lemon Tree: Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel Papaya Cake: Papaya x Wedding Cake x White OG
Lemon Tree x Papaya Cake | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.